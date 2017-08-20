Buhari should sack Ministers – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his cabinet members. NANS advised Buhari to “rejig and reposition his cabinet for effectiveness and efficiency by bringing on board, cerebral, competent, vibrant, contemporary and dynamic young people to herald and stimulate a whole new level of impetus and vibrancy in […]

Buhari should sack Ministers – NANS

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

