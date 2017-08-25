Buhari Signs 9 Anti-Corruption Agreements, Including Extradition Treaty With UAE

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed nine agreements, including the Extradition Treaty, with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is understood that the treaty is aimed to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony at the President Villa, Abuja on Thursday, the President said that the agreements would enable both countries to take important steps toward strengthening their economies and security.

The president said: “Today’s ceremony marks a very important milestone in our demonstration of sovereign capacity to fulfil our international obligations and take important steps for the benefit of our economy, security and the anti-corruption war within and outside Nigeria. “I am happy to note therefore, that pursuant to a Memorandum presented to the Federal Executive Council by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Council has approved the ratification of the said Agreements, thus paving the way for today’s ceremony. “With this sovereign act, which has been replicated in the United Arab Emirates by their responsible authorities, we are now in a position to utilize these Agreements fully to foster cooperation between our respective authorities particularly for the purpose of prosecuting the anti-corruption campaign of this Government.’’

Other legal instruments between Nigeria and UAE signed by the President included the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters and the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

The President also signed the Charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad, African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters.

Others are the World Intellectual Property Organisation Performances and Phonograms Treaty; The World Intellectual Property Organization Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances.

The Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons, who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise was also signed by the President.

President Buhari, therefore, charged all agencies with roles to play under the respective Treaties to ensure that they did that effectively to reap the full benefits of the agreements.

The post Buhari Signs 9 Anti-Corruption Agreements, Including Extradition Treaty With UAE appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

