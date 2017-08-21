BUHARI: Some comments on social media have crossed the red line

Abuja, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | In his first address since his return from treatment abroad, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has warned about divisive comments on social media.

“Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far,” he said. (Video bottom)

Buhari returned home on Saturday after spending more than 100 days in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Wearing a black caftan with a cap to match, the 74-year-old left the aircraft unaided and was met by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other senior government officials, including ministers, security chiefs and state governors.

FULL ADDRESS

Full Text of Broadcast by Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

VIDEO

The post BUHARI: Some comments on social media have crossed the red line appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

