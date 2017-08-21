Buhari spoke the minds of Nigerians – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said President Muhammadu Buhari spoke the mind of Nigerians in his Monday’s broadcast.

Sani said on his Facebook page that President Buhari has demonstrated that he cherished the nation’s unity, peace and collective progress.

The senator said: “He spoke as a nationalist and spoke my mind a hundred percent. He sent a clear message to terrorists, ethnic irredentists, secessionists and champions of sectionalism that this union is an indissoluble matrimony in all circumstances.

“The President’s speech was a lion’s roar meant to reaffirm and reinforce the unity of a nation showing signs of disintegration during his absence.

“The President’s speech was a lion’s roar re-establishing full control of a staggering clime heading to an engineered implosion during his absence.

“The President’s speech was a lion’s roar meant to wake up a slumbering nation dangerously forgetting the lessons of its history and the calling of its future.

“The President’s speech was a lion’s roar meant to extinguish the Soviet/Yugoslavia inferno stoking in our country. During the President’s absence, our hard earned trophy of peace and plaque of unity were gathering dust and gradually being eaten by ants and bugs, the lion roared to clear them.

“Our dreams and vision for a better country can be achieved without the need to subscribe to disorder or surrender to it. The roaring lion may have disappointed ‘Biafranistas’ and ‘Restructuristas’ and ‘Evictionistas’ but it’s pleasing to ‘Nigerianistas.”

