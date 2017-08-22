Buhari: Start protection against Lassa Fever – Omokri mocks President over rodents in his office
Former Special Assistant on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has mockingly said President Muhammadu Buhari should start protecting himself against Lassa fever. Omokri made the remark while reacting to report by the Presidency saying Buhari cannot work from his office due to destructions caused by rodents. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media […]
