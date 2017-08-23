Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Story on Ojukwu fabricated – IPOB ‘attacks’ President

A leading pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a hypocrite. According to the group, the President declared support for Western Sahara agitation to break away from Morocco and the independence of Palestinians but rejected the demand by Igbos to secede from Nigeria. IPOB also said Buhari should […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

