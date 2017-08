Buhari suffering from Military mentality – MASSOB

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described President Mohammedu Buhari’s alleged order to crush Pro-Biafra group as a product of military mentality.

MASSOB said that in as much as it is not a terrorist organization but a non-violent self-actualization seeking group, in vain would Buhari’s order cast.

It also noted that President Buhari’s draconian order to the Service Chiefs to crush their agitation was not far from having religious implication, adding that it was not surprised that such order came from his deep rooted religious bias.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, while reacting to the President’s order said “Buhari’s order to his Islamic Fulani service chiefs to crush non violent members of IPOB and other Biafra agitators further proved his personal hatred against Biafrans orchestrated by his Islamic religious believe and ordinance anchored by Koran which clearly stipulates that Christians and jews must be treated as enemies of Allah.

“MASSOB is not moved or perturbed by this insensitive and military mentality order because it has been the routine order of Nigeria past leaders against our people.

“Why can’t Buhari include the Sharia police operating with arms in Arewa States.?

“This hypocritical and unguided sentiments is wholly welcomed because it is the very factors and political ingredients we need to further disseminate this British imposed entity called Nigeria.”

The post Buhari suffering from Military mentality – MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

