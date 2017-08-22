Buhari Supporters Ground Enugu to Celebrate President’s Return – THISDAY Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari Supporters Ground Enugu to Celebrate President's Return

Buhari Supporters Ground Enugu to Celebrate President's Return
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Monday embarked on road march to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation, declaring that his return would make positive impact in the nation's polity.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

