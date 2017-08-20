Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Tell Nigerians when you will commit suicide – MURIC mocks Fayose over President’s return

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Ekiti sate governor, Ayo Fayose, to inform Nigerians when he plans to commit suicide now that President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Nigeria. This is contained in a statement by MURIC president, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in his message welcoming Buhari. He reminded Nigerians that Fayose allegedly promised to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

