Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Those spreading falsehood did so for selfish ambition – Orji Uzor Kalu

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Abia State Governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Kalu, has stated that those who spread falsehood about President Muhammadu Buhari during his 103 days abroad on medical vacation did so for their selfish ambitions. He also added that such person will never see any good in the APC-led administration. […]

Buhari: Those spreading falsehood did so for selfish ambition – Orji Uzor Kalu

