Buhari: Those spreading falsehood did so for selfish ambition – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Kalu, has stated that those who spread falsehood about President Muhammadu Buhari during his 103 days abroad on medical vacation did so for their selfish ambitions. He also added that such person will never see any good in the APC-led administration. […]

Buhari: Those spreading falsehood did so for selfish ambition – Orji Uzor Kalu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

