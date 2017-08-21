Buhari: Those who asked Igbos to leave North dare not talk now – Faparusi

A former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has said the return of President Muhammadu Buhai to Nigeria will shut the mouths of those who gave Igbos ultimatum to leave the North. In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Faparusi hinted that the swift anti-hate speech made by the President in his […]

Buhari: Those who asked Igbos to leave North dare not talk now – Faparusi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

