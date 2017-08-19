Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Three things president did the moment he landed in Nigeria

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after three and half months of medical trip to London. Buhari landed in Nigeria on Saturday around 4:35pm amid excitement and celebration among his supporters and loyalists. Below are three things he did the moment he landed. The moment the president […]

Buhari: Three things president did the moment he landed in Nigeria

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.