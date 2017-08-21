Buhari to Biafra agitators: I and Ojukwu agreed in 2003 that Nigeria must remain one

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday that he agreed with later leader of the defunct Biafra Republic, late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu that the security of Nigeria is non- negotiable. The President said this in his first national broadcast since his return to the country on Saturday. In a statement obviously directed to new agitators for the Republic of Biafra led by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the President said, “In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

