Governors to meet Buhari Friday over final tranche of Paris Club refund – Daily Post Nigeria

Governors to meet Buhari Friday over final tranche of Paris Club refund
President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday meet with Governors of the 36 states of the federation at the Presidential Villa to discuss the last tranche of the Paris and London Club refunds. This Day reports that the meeting which is at the request of the …
