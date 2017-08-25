Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari to meet APC, PDP leaders at Aso rock

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman of the caretaker committee of Peoples Democratic Party is leading some chieftains of his party to Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting with the President will also involve leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The PDP team arrived at Aso Rock at about 11 am for the meeting with the President the new Banquet Hall of the Villa.

