Buhari to resign need to have their heads examined – Gov Ortom

…says those asking Buhari to resign need to have their heads examined

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Monday, accused his opponents of issuing an ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to quit the state so as to destabilise his administration and plunge the state into turmoil.

The governor said that all well meaning Nigerians should disregard the threat coming from the opposition party meant to destabilise my government.

“There is no reason for any group to give any ultimatum to anybody or group in my state. The law on grazing is not meant to give anyone breeding cattle in any part of my state any ultimatum to leave the state. What we want is for people to ranch their cattle and nothing more.

“Nigerians are free to live and work in any parts of Benue State and we have no given anyone the authority to threaten any other person under any guise whatsoever and the police should go after those who issued the threat and bring them to book.

There is no ultimatum in Benue State,” the governor said.

The governor, who has been away in China to meet with investors for the industrialisation of the agrarian state, spoke to Vanguard at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja upon his return on Monday.

Governor Ortom also fired a salvo at those calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, saying that such elements needed to have their heads examined.

Ortom said that chastised the enemies of the president for making a fuss out of his ill-health, wondering whether they were above sickness or whether they were super humans.

The governor however mocked the enemies of the president, saying that God has heard the prayers of most Nigerians and restored his health, wondering where the adversaries would put their faces.

“Those calling for Buhari’s resignation should have their heads examined. There is nothing special about a human being getting sick. They should rather pray for him. The good thing is that God has answered Nigerians’ prayers and restored him.

Commenting on his trip, the governor disclosed that he had secured the commitment of the core investors in Benue Cement Factory in Igumale to bring in the remaining components for the completion of the factory and assumption of production.

He also announced that he had secured two more investors who are willing to establish factories in Benue for the production of high-yielding varieties of rice and cassava for commercial production of starch and other products.

The governor however lamented the brutal murder of his senior aide by unknown gunmen and asked the security agencies to fish out the killers.

