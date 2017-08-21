Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari to work from home even after resumption

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed on Monday after a three-month medical vacation, is working from home. This is, however, not as a result of his health, but due to some renovations at the president’s office. The President’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this on Twitter, while reacting to speculations about the development. […]

Buhari to work from home even after resumption

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.