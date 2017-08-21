Buhari to work from home even after resumption

President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed on Monday after a three-month medical vacation, is working from home. This is, however, not as a result of his health, but due to some renovations at the president’s office. The President’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this on Twitter, while reacting to speculations about the development. […]

