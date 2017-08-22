Buhari to work from home

SANs: he has not broken any law

It’s not the best, says UPP chair

President Muhammadu Buhari met yesterday with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some presidential aides after resuming duties at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President, who returned home on Saturday after 103 days medical vacation in London, wrote to the leadership of the National Assembly, notifying them of his resumption in line with constitutional provision.

He wrote: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

But the President will in the meantime be working from home.

According to his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the President will be working from home because the office is being renovated.

“Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He has a fully equipped office in his residence.

“He’ll be back to the main office after the work,” Ahmad said on his twitter handle yesterday.

Apart from receiving a briefing from the vice president who stood in for him when he was away, Buhari met with Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, and Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters Alhaji Kawu Sumaila.

Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura was seen around the president’s office.

Adesina told reporters: “Yes, some few minutes past 11, the President signed the letter notifying the National Assembly of his resumption. A copy has been sent to the Senate President and to the Speaker, House of Representatives; so, the President has resumed.”

On what his resumption meant, he said: “It means the President they voted into office, who has been serving them and who was indisposed for some time and who came back on Saturday, is ready to continue with the work he has been doing.”

On the broadcast, Adesina said: “It was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead. So you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki acknowledged receipt of the President’s resumption letter

Communicating on his twitter handle, he said:”I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country. I have also acknowledged the letter.’’

The post Buhari to work from home appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

