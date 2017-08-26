Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: UK govt speaks on president’s health

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has not only fully recovered from his illness but he is fit to carry on the responsibilities of his office. Arkwright, who said this while speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, maintained that the Presidency was not lying to Nigerians about the true […]

Buhari: UK govt speaks on president’s health

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.