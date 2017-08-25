Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: What Makarfi told President

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, on Friday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the opposition party would never wish him ill. Makarfi said this when he and other leaders of political parties, mostly the APC and PDP paid the President a courtesy visit where the PDP National […]

Buhari: What Makarfi told President

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.