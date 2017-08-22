Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: What President asked us to do – Service Chiefs

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered Nigeria’s Service Chiefs to ensure that Nigeria remains one in accordance with his position as stated in his speech on Monday. The directive was disclosed to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin, after Service Chiefs met with Buhari […]

