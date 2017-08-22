Buhari: What President asked us to do – Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered Nigeria’s Service Chiefs to ensure that Nigeria remains one in accordance with his position as stated in his speech on Monday. The directive was disclosed to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin, after Service Chiefs met with Buhari […]

Buhari: What President asked us to do – Service Chiefs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

