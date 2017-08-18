Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: What president told Pastor Adeboye in London

President Muhamnadu Buhari has thanked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, for his prayers for him. Buhari said this after he received Adeboye in London on Friday. The President who took to his twitter handle wrote: “I thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

