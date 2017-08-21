Buhari: What president’s return will do to Nigeria – Group

Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), says President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from his medical vacation will douse tension in the country. Executive Secretary of the CSO, Mr Dennis Aghanya, said this in Abuja on Sunday. Aghanya said that Nigerians will now be calm and people will go about their businesses […]

Buhari: What president’s return will do to Nigeria – Group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

