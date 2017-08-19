Buhari: What Saraki said about President’s arrival

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Saturday said the return of President Muhammadu Buhari is an indication that the good works of the current administration will continue. Saraki said this while congratulating Buhari on his return to Nigeria. Saraki thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President. In a statement […]

