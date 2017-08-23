Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Why Fani-Kayode, Fayose want president dead – Presidency [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has alleged that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode want the president dead. Onochie claimed that the two Peopes Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftains want Buhari dead because “the law” is after them for various financial crimes. In a video […]

