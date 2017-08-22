Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Why I declared public holiday in Kogi – Gov. Bello

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the public holiday he declared on Monday, 21st August was to celebrate an African icon, President Muhammadu Buhari who went on a medical trip abroad and came back in good health. The governor who spoke through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Mr Kingsly Fanwo […]

