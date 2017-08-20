Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Why I’m a die-hard supporter of president – Tam David West

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Tam David West has given reasons he refused to comment on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill-health. David West, while speaking with the Sun explained that he refused commenting on Buhari’s health because he is a die hard supporter of the President. According to Davide West, Buhari loves Nigeria, the reason he […]

