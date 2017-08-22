Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Why presidential broadcast was illegal – Lawyer

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

An Abuja based human rights lawyer, Hamid Ajibola Jimoh has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari committed illegality by addressing Nigerians. Buhari spoke to Nigerians on Monday, two days after he arrived in Abuja from his prolonged medical vacation. Reacting, the legal practitioner said the broadcast was in breach of Section 145 (1) of the Constitution, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

