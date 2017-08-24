Pages Navigation Menu

Those asking Buhari to resign are insane – Iwo monarch – The Punch

Those asking Buhari to resign are insane – Iwo monarch
The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, has described as insane, persons calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari. The monarch made the remark at a prayer session he organised for Buhari in Iwo on Thursday. He said …
