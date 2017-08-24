Those asking Buhari to resign are insane – Iwo monarch – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Those asking Buhari to resign are insane – Iwo monarch
The Punch
The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, has described as insane, persons calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari. The monarch made the remark at a prayer session he organised for Buhari in Iwo on Thursday. He said …
Oluwo of Iwo offers to bear Buhari's sickness, says president must complete eight years
Buhari will surmount his ailment, govern Nigeria for 8 years – Prominent Yoruba monarch Oluwo
Buhari will serve two terms in office ―Oluwo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!