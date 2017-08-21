Buhari Writes National Assembly On Resumption Of Duties As President

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the two Chambers of the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his return from a 103-day medical vacation in London and his subsequent resumption of duty.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

“In line with constitutional provision, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation in London,” disclosed Mr. Adesina.

In the letter, dated August 21, 2017, the president informed the lawmakers of the senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

The letter of notice, which was signed by the president, was dispatched to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, hours after his nationwide broadcast on Monday morning.

The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

Mr. Buhari returned to the country on Saturday, after leaving the country on May 7.

Meanwhile, It is understood that the president will be working from his official residence, and not his office, for now.

A Presidency source who spoke to State House correspondents on condition of anonymity attributed the development to ongoing renovation in the President’s office.

