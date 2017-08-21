Buhari: You can now commit suicide – Ekiti APC tells Fayose – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari: You can now commit suicide – Ekiti APC tells Fayose
Daily Post Nigeria
the state capital to celebrate return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 104 days in London for medical vacation. The coalition blasted Governor Ayodele Fayose over the statement credited to him that President Buhari, who left the country …
Ekiti residents celebrate Buhari's return
Ekiti APC rallies in celebration of Buhari's return, calls out Fayose, PDP
Hundreds rally, celebrate Buhari's return in Ekiti, taunt Fayose
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!