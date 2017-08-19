Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s aide breaks down in tears as President returns

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, claimed that he became emotional, after seeing how Nigerians received his boss who has been away since May 7. Buhari returned to the country on Saturday, after spending over 100 days in the UK, for further medical check-ups. He was welcomed by a large entourage […]

