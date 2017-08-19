Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news

Buhari’s arrival in pictures

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

1 of 10

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari being welcomed
by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari being welcomed
by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned home on Saturday after spending more than 100 days in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His plane touched down around 4:35 pm at the international airport in Abuja.

Wearing a black caftan with a cap to match, the 74-year-old left the aircraft unaided and was met by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other senior government officials, including ministers, security chiefs and state governors.

