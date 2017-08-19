Buhari’s arrival in pictures

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read President Muhammadu Buhari being welcomed

by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017. President Muhammadu Buhari being welcomed

by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017. President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned home on Saturday after spending more than 100 days in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His plane touched down around 4:35 pm at the international airport in Abuja.

Wearing a black caftan with a cap to match, the 74-year-old left the aircraft unaided and was met by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other senior government officials, including ministers, security chiefs and state governors.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

