Buhari’s cabinet reshuffle “long overdue” – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said that a cabinet reshuffle by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, “is long overdue”. Okorocha stated this when he featured on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television. “It is long overdue,” he said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle. Okorocha was among the six Governors that welcomed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

