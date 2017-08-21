Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s cabinet reshuffle “long overdue” – Okorocha

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said that a cabinet reshuffle by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, “is long overdue”. Okorocha stated this when he featured on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television. “It is long overdue,” he said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle. Okorocha was among the six Governors that welcomed […]

Buhari’s cabinet reshuffle “long overdue” – Okorocha

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.