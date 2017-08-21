Buhari’s Full Speech: Even Ojukwu Agreed With Me That Nigeria Must Remain One

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with anyone threatening the continued existence of Nigeria as one country.

Buhari said this in an early morning address to Nigerians on Monday to mark his return to the country after 103 days medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The President returned to the country on Saturday.

In the broadcast on Monday, Buhari said even the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu agreed with him on the need for the country to continue existing as one.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, then as a Lieutenant Colonel, led the agitation for the creation of Biafra Republic.

This led to a three-year Civil War between 1967 and 1970 in which several Nigerians were killed.

But Buhari in his speech on Monday said Odumegwu-Ojukwu at a meeting over two days and which lasted late into the night in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, agreed that there was the need to keep Nigeria one.

The President thus advised those fanning the embers of disunity to purge themselves of the tendency or face the wrath of the law.

The full speech of the President is reproduced below:

