Buhari’s national broadcast reaffirms FG’s commitment to national unity, says ex-Rep









A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Eseme Eyiboh, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s national braodcast on Monday reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to a“united and indivisible Nigeria”.

Eyiboh said this in an interview, shortly after the President’s national broadcast following his return from medical vacation in London.

Eyiboh stated that the President left no-one in doubt that he is in charge of the affairs of the country.

According to him, in as much as the speech is sharp, it is as deep as necessary.

“It demonstrates Mr President’s commitment to ensuring that the country remains united at all times,’’ Eyiboh said.

He added that the President’s speech was also a wake-up call to all Nigerians to understand the negative implications of hate speeches.

“This is democracy and whatever the agitations are, there are obvious processes of engagement towards addressing the problems.

“The National Assembly is there and we all have legislators.

”So we should come together and make our concerns known through these representatives rather than engaging in the process some people are resorting to – like hate speeches – as if we are in a state of anarchy; that is very unfair to our country.

“Like the President rightly pointed out, the National Assembly and the National Council of States are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.

“If these elements start trouble they will indeed run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order.

“So there is need for us to stem the tide of hate speech in the country.

“Every political party is existing on the basis of our Constitution. So it will not do this country any good for any party to indulge in hate speech in order to secure votes from the electorate.

“So I have endorsed Mr President’s speech,’’ Eyiboh said.

