Buhari’s Presidency The Worst Ever – Mike Ozekhome Explodes Over "Rats Invasion"

Radical human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) on Tuesday condemned the presidency for saying President Muhammadu Buhari would work from home because rats invaded his office. Ozekhome said Buhari’s presidency carelessly disrespects Nigerians, describing it as the worst since amalgamation by Lord Lugard and his wife, Flora Shaw.

In his words;

“It is a very shameful and disgraceful statement that emanated from the presidency to the effect that PMB, after a whole 104 days abroad on medical grounds, cannot work from his office because of rats and rodents.





“So, a whole Julius Berger, the German construction giant has to be called in to drive them away and repaint the office! “This statement further derides and shames Nigeria as a country. Why didn’t the same, or similar rodents pursue Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan during their presidency?





“There is another mini office at the villa quite different from the official residence and main office. Let Buhari work from there. Let’s see our president working, not through still photo shopping. For how long will this government take the Nigerian citizens for a ride and for robots?





“Who told the image makers we are as brainless as they are? Don’t they know that lies have expiry date and that propaganda cannot substitute for image making? Goebel was a fantastic World War propagandist, but failed woefully as information minister.





“Let this opaque government of barefaced misinformation, lies, deceit and cluelessness know that its directionlessness and incapacity to govern are hurting this country badly. “The economy is in horrific tatters, image bald-battered, security shattered, governance mangled and transparency and accountability interred. Nigeria is today more divided, more hate-inebriated, more crisis- ridden and more dangerous precipice-prone than ever before.





“Nigeria is today more derided, more excoriated and more corrupt than it has ever been. Nigeria has never had it so bad since her forced amalgamation on January 1,1914, by imperious Lord Lugard and his wife Flora Lugard”, he told Thisday.