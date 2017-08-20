Buhari’s Return: A Hospital In Kaduna Offers Free Surgeries For 1 Week (Photo)

FREE SURGERIES AS BABA RETURNS!

As a way of expressing our gratitude to Almighty Allah,for returning safely, our President,Muham

madu Buhari(GCFR), to continue the stewardship of our dear country Nigeria; we at Sultan Hospital hereby declare a week of free surgeries for indigent Nigerians.

We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Mr President more strength and wisdom to steer the affairs of this Nation. All concerned patients are welcomed!

The post Buhari’s Return: A Hospital In Kaduna Offers Free Surgeries For 1 Week (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

