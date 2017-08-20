Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s Return: A Hospital In Kaduna Offers Free Surgeries For 1 Week (Photo)

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

FREE SURGERIES AS BABA RETURNS!
As a way of expressing our gratitude to Almighty Allah,for returning safely, our President,Muham
madu Buhari(GCFR), to continue the stewardship of our dear country Nigeria; we at Sultan Hospital hereby declare a week of free surgeries for indigent Nigerians.
We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Mr President more strength and wisdom to steer the affairs of this Nation. All concerned patients are welcomed!

