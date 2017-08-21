Buhari’s Return: CISLAC urges decisive actions on contentious issues – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari's Return: CISLAC urges decisive actions on contentious issues
Vanguard
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly act on contentious socio-economic issues and political issues awaiting his prompt decisive action. President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at …
Nigeria: Muric, Cislac Condemn Attack On EFCC
Buhari: Group charges the president to act on contentious issues
Buhari's return: CISLAC urges decisive action on contentious national issues
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!