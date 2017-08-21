Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s Return: CISLAC urges decisive actions on contentious issues – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Buhari's Return: CISLAC urges decisive actions on contentious issues
Vanguard
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly act on contentious socio-economic issues and political issues awaiting his prompt decisive action. President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at …
Nigeria: Muric, Cislac Condemn Attack On EFCCAllAfrica.com
Buhari: Group charges the president to act on contentious issuesNaija News
Buhari's return: CISLAC urges decisive action on contentious national issuesThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.