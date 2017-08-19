Buhari’s return: God has not failed Nigerians, friends of Nigerians – Gov. Masari

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – As President Muhammadu Buhari returns back safely to Nigeria after a medical trip to the United Kingdom, UK, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Saturday said God has not failed Nigerians and friends of Nigerians across the globe.

The Governor who was reacting to the safe arrival of the President, said God has answered the prayers of Nigerians and friends of Nigerians by healing and returning President Buhari home in better health.

Governor Masari in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, congratulated and commended Nigerians for their steadfastness in prayers and moral support to the President while he was away.

The statement reads: “Above all, the Governor thanked God for bringing the President back to Nigeria hale and hearty, saying that God has answered the prayers of Nigerians and friends of Nigerians across the globe by healing and returning President Buhari home in better health.

“Governor Massri was “particularly thankful to and appreciative of Katsina State citizens, Muslim and Christians alike, for never relenting in their prayers, in Mosques and Churches, for the quick recovery of the President and his safe return to Nigeria”.

“The Governor disclosed that a week ago he had spoken with the President and the President had requested him to express his sincere appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and moral support.

“Describing Nigerians as “wonderful people who have a very high degree of patriotism”, the Katsina State Governor urged for continued prayers to the nation and its leaders, saying that a society is only as good as its leaders,” the statement however reads.

The post Buhari’s return: God has not failed Nigerians, friends of Nigerians – Gov. Masari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

