Buhari’s return has nothing to do with protests- Adesina









All is now set for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport comes alive with activities.

President Buhari is returning after spending over 100 days in London where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. The President who is said to have departed London this morning was expected to arrive at about 3pm this afternoon but reporters alongside officials are on standby at the tarmac of the presidential wing.

Presidential Media Aide, Femi Adesina, told reporters at the tarmac that the President’s return has nothing to do with the protest in London on Friday, asking the President to either return home to Nigeria or or resign .

A group known as “OurMumuDonDo”, led by the convener, Deji Adeyanju, and one of its leaders, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, had staged protests asking the President to either resume work or resign and also make public the cause of his illness.

Another group, under the platform of Center for Civil Society and Justice, CCSJ, led by Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi Nelson, had also staged protests, saying the President should be left alone to recover fully from his ailment and continue his fight against corruption.

According to Adesina “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew bout his return some days back. Remember that the acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together. We left the work of announcement with the managers of the acting President”.

The Aso Rock also came alive with activities this morning as staff struggled to give the environment a face lift. They made to tidy up the premises and change the Nigerian flag.

The Presidency issued a statement Saturday morning announcing the President’s return and stating that he is expected to make a national broadcast to Nigerians on Monday, August 21, 2017 by 7am.

Buhari left the shores of Nigeria on May 7,2017, after receiving the 82 released Chibok school girls abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014. He handed over the reins of government to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo who has held the fort since.

His absence from in the country sparked-off protests both in Nigeria and London with some asking for his resumption or resignation.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post Buhari’s return has nothing to do with protests- Adesina appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

