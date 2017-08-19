Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s return: I’ve been vindicated – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that he has been vindicated with the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London. Buhari took off from London Saturday morning to return to Nigeria after 100 days of medical abroad. Speaking on NTA while waiting for the president’s arrival at the airport, the minister said […]

