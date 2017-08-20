Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s Return: Kogi declares Monday Public Holiday for Thanksgiving

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

Kogi State government has declared August 21 as a public holiday for citizens to thank God for safely returning President Muhammadu Buhari to the country. The Director-General, media and publicity to the state governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said it was to enable the people to give thanks to God for returning Buhari in sound health and sound […]

