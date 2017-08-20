Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s Return: Kogi Governor declares Monday public holiday

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kogi State Government has declared Monday, August 21, as public holiday and thanksgiving day for the safe return of President Buhari who returned to Nigeria from London after spending 103 days on medical vacation. In a statement released on behalf of the State Governor Yahaya Bello, by  DG, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, he …

