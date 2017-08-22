Buhari’s return: Kogi’s public holiday, an aberration – PDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as an aberration, yesterday’s public holiday declared by Kogi State government in honour of the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party’s State Director for Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, in a statement yesterday in Lokoja, said: “While governance in the state has drifted and at its lowest ebb in the last 17 months, with workers owed salaries and pension, the heavy indebtedness by the state to commercial banks to the tune of N35 billion, with nothing to show in terms of infrastructure, leaves much to be desired by the declaration of a public holiday yesterday.

“PDP shares in the health recovery of Mr. President, and has always joined in the prayers for his quick recovery.

“But loss of man hours with the public holiday is an indication that we have reached the lowest ebb in terms of governance.

“The government’s action shows that we have entered a ‘one chance’ in which the ship of state is heading to no direction.”

PDP said citizens should pray for God to heal the state, saying the state has lost focus.

