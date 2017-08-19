Buhari’s return: No more excuses, says Makarfi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Following the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria from a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has charged the ruling party to stop the blame game and focus on governance.



In a chat with Vanguard Saturday, Makarfi said the PDP has always wish the President well, noting that having return, the buck passing game should now give way to governance.

“We are glad he is back home. The official position of the PDP has been to pray for his quick and full recovery and to return home. Now that he is back, there should be no more buck passing within the government,” he said.

Meanwhile former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said the resilience of protesters eventually forced the hand of President Buhari to return home after spending 105 days in London.

Reacting to President Buhari’s arrival yesterday, the ex- Minister commended the Charly Boy-led #OurMumuDonDo movement saying their offshore campaign in London, forced the President to change his mind to return home.

“I commend the efforts of the #ResumeorResign group for chasing Muhammadu Buhari out of the United Kingdom after one night of protest outside Abuja House in London,” he wrote on his Twitter Handle.

The post Buhari’s return: No more excuses, says Makarfi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

