Buhari’s return not spurred by protests, says Presidency – The Nation Newspaper
|
Daily Trust
|
Buhari's return not spurred by protests, says Presidency
The Nation Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria yesterday, has nothing to do with the protest against his continued stay in London, the presidency has declared. Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told reporters at the …
President's return not prompted by UK protest- Adesina
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!