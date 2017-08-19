Buhari’s return not spurred by protests, says Presidency

The Presidency on Saturday said that the decision for President Muhammadu Buhari to return on Saturday has nothing to do with the protest against his continued stay in London.

Speaking with journalists at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja while awaiting the arrival of the President, the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said that the President has already planned to arrive Saturday before the protest began.

He said “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started.”

“Some of us knew about his return some days back. Remember that the acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together.

“We left the work of announcement with the managers of the acting President,” he said

The post Buhari’s return not spurred by protests, says Presidency appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

