Buhari’s Return: Presidential Jet Leaves Heathrow Airport, Expected Back To Nigeria Today (video)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

PoliticsNGR has gotten video of president Buhari’s official jet leaving the Heathrow airport in London on Saturday morning, headed for Nigeria.

President Buhari is expected to land in Aso-rock any moment from now after spending over 100 days in the United Kingdom on medical leave. The president’s return falls a day after a group of protesters stormed the Abuja house in London demanding that the president returns to Nigeria or submit his resignation letter.

It will be recalled that the president has received a number of high profile visitors in the last few days. He met with the Senate president, Bukola Saraki and his counterpart in the house of reps, Yakubu Dogara on Thursday and on Friday, he met with the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God, Enoch Adeboye.

