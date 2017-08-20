Buhari’s Return Rekindles Hope for a Promising Nigeria- Gov. Sani Bello

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the successful return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation has rekindled hope and strengthen faith among Nigerians that the country would be great again.

Governor Sani Bello, who had earlier visited the President while recuperating in London, noted that the uncommon, natural good-will and support he enjoys from most Nigerians would strengthen his resolve to return the country to the glorious past and take it to the next level.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Ndace, the governor said, “President Buhari’s return to the country will no doubt rekindle hope for a better Nigeria. Nigerians look up him as a father – figure who is committed to building a country of our dream.

“The spontaneous positive reaction of Nigerians was a clear indication of the love for, and faith in the President’s capacity and political will to build a new Nigeria”.

According to him, the President’s return has indeed dealt a blow to mischief makers and death wishers who, rather than wish President Buhari well, wanted him dead or resign.

Governor Sani Bello regretted that the perpetrators of such false, malicious and ungodly speculations and those calling for his resignation either wanted to overheat the polity for their selfish end or are completely ignorant of the country’s constitutional provisions.

The Governor expressed gratitude to God Almighty for answering the collective prayers of all Nigerians by returning the President back home in good health.

The Governor used the opportunity to commend Vice President Yomi Osinbajo for successfully piloting the affairs of the country throughout the President’s absence.

“Vice President Yomi Osinbajo kept your hope alive as Acting President. And in Niger state, we remained on track through delivery of people-oriented policy and programmes in tune with APC manifesto and in line with the Restoration Agenda in Agriculture, health, education, peace and security, youth and women empowerment and infrastructural development”.

While commending religious bodies and political organizations for their prayers, outpouring love and solidarity during the President’s medical trip to London, Governor Sani Bello urged all Nigerians to always be positive and pray for their leaders.

“Positive thoughts and prayers are a fundamental instrument necessary to overcome challenges facing the nation, I am particularly excited at the level of solidarity shown to the President by Nigerians”.

He prayed Allah to continue to grant Mr. President sound health, greater strength, wisdom and courage to continue with the good governance of this country.

